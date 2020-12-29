Advertisement

Cats stunned at home in 2OT by NJIT

UVM men lose at the buzzer Monday at Patrick Gym to drop to 2-2
By Mike McCune
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 9:10 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s basketball team was looking for a two game sweep of NJIT at Patrick Gym, but it was the Highlanders that made the biggest play to stun Vermont 81-80 Monday afternoon.

Ryan Davis led the Cats with a career high 27 points, and Ben Shungu added 16 points, six rebounds and six assists.

But Dylan O’Hearn, who had 26 point, and the Highlanders never let Vermont pull away...as this game went into overtime and then double overtime.

Finally, with Vermont up one and under six seconds to go...O’Hearn lost his footing but got the ball to Diego Willis...his shot was off line but went right to San Antonio Brinson who put it back in at the buzzer to earn the stunning win. Vermont had cruised to a 92-78 victory over NJIT Sunday afternoon.

The Cats are now 2-2, having split each of their first two double headers in America East play this unique season.

