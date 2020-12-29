Advertisement

Clinton County sees 100 new COVID cases since Christmas Eve

Clinton County sees 100 new COVID cases since Christmas Eve
Clinton County sees 100 new COVID cases since Christmas Eve(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 6:27 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York’s North Country is seeing an uptick in cases since Christmas.

In Clinton County, 102 new COVID cases have been reported since Christmas Eve. There are now 195 active cases. We’re told those people are in isolation.

The health department says the seven day average percent positive in the county is 4.8 percent.

660 people are in quarantine after being identified as close contacts.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are in trouble this morning after a weekend incident in the University mall parking...
Two arrested after UMall parking lot incident
It took this person 30 seconds to get out of the freezing water and back to the dock.
Caught on camera: Person falls through thin ice on Mirror Lake
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
The New England Culinary Institute (NECI) will close after current students graduate in the...
New England Culinary Institute to close
Riverside Farm manager Peter Borden says all that was left of the monolith Tuesday was the base...
Monolith mystery continues

Latest News

Barbed wire outside the Northwest Correctional Facility in Swanton
St. Albans prison on lockdown; staff members test positive
After 40 years, the New England Culinary Institute will close its doors.
After 40 years, NECI to close its doors
A school that has educated world-renowned chefs for the last 40 years is closing its doors. The...
After 40 years, NECI to close its doors
Rutland Mayor David Allaire-File photo
Rutland City mayor announces re-election bid