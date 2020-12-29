Clinton County sees 100 new COVID cases since Christmas Eve

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York’s North Country is seeing an uptick in cases since Christmas.

In Clinton County, 102 new COVID cases have been reported since Christmas Eve. There are now 195 active cases. We’re told those people are in isolation.

The health department says the seven day average percent positive in the county is 4.8 percent.

660 people are in quarantine after being identified as close contacts.

