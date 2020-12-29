Advertisement

Court upholds religious challenges of NY pandemic limits(Bryan Sidelinger)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 5:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) - A federal appeals court has upheld challenges to New York state’s attendance restrictions at houses of worship to curb spread of the coronavirus.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ruled Monday that Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s order limiting attendance at places of worship with fixed capacity in hotspots “discriminates against religion on its face.”

The U.S. Supreme Court had issued an injunction against those limits pending the appeal.

Catholic and Orthodox Jewish groups had sued to challenge the restrictions.

