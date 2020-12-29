Drunk driver sentenced for hitting woman snowblowing driveway

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A drunk driver was sentenced on Tuesday for hitting a woman who was snowblowing her driveway. The victim’s family was not happy with the plea agreement.

Michael Arnold, 30, of Essex, took a plea deal for his third DUI and leaving the scene of an accident.

Arnold will have to spend a day in jail and then will be on probation for five years. He was also sentenced to home confinement for six months.

The victim, Shirley Snelling-Sexton, says since the crash in her Essex driveway a year ago, she has been living with life-changing physical issues.

“The state believes that this agreement is fair and appropriate. It addresses both punishment and rehabilitation, it provides for the safety of the public and the victim in this case,” Chittenden County Deputy State’s Attorney Sally Adams said.

The victim’s family repeated their objections to the court’s plea agreement but they were unable to get a harsher sentence for Arnold.

Monday, they told WCAX News the punishment was not enough.

