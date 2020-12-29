GOP agenda for upcoming Vermont legislative session

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Next week is the start of a new legislative session in Vermont, so this week we are talking with lawmakers about what they want to do and how they will get it done.

Our Darren Perron spoke with House Minority Leader Rep. Patricia McCoy, R-Poultney, about supporting Vermonters and Vermont businesses during COVID, paid family leave, the Vermont State Colleges System and more. Watch the video to see the full interview.

