Legislating by dashboard light? NH plans drive-in session

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire House has released plans for what acting Speaker Sherm Packard called “the most risk-mitigated session of the House yet during this pandemic.”

Lawmakers will park in front of a large screen at the University of New Hampshire in Durham and will remain in their cars for the duration of the Jan. 6 session. Since the pandemic began, the House has met indoors in a UNH arena and outside on an athletic field.

House Speaker Dick Hinch, R-Merrimack, died of COVID-19 on Dec. 9, a week after being sworn in during the outdoor gathering, and Democrats have pushed for fully remote sessions.

