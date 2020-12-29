Advertisement

Legislating by dashboard light? NH plans drive-in session

New Hampshire lawmakers meet for an outdoor session, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at the University...
New Hampshire lawmakers meet for an outdoor session, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, N.H.(Elise Amendola | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire House has released plans for what acting Speaker Sherm Packard called “the most risk-mitigated session of the House yet during this pandemic.”

Lawmakers will park in front of a large screen at the University of New Hampshire in Durham and will remain in their cars for the duration of the Jan. 6 session. Since the pandemic began, the House has met indoors in a UNH arena and outside on an athletic field.

House Speaker Dick Hinch, R-Merrimack, died of COVID-19 on Dec. 9, a week after being sworn in during the outdoor gathering, and Democrats have pushed for fully remote sessions.  

