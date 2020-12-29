Long lines outside of CSWD after the holidays for trash and recycling

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Chittenden Solid Waste District is bustling the week after Christmas with many people disposing of boxes and holiday objects.

“I’m happy that there’s a big line to get into this place and people aren’t just again throwing their stuff on the side of the road,” said Walt Tummons, who was there throwing a grill into the scrap metal bin.

The director of communications at CSWD, Michele Morris, is encouraging people to bring their recycling in the morning or afternoon or even wait until next week to avoid backups at the facility.

Morris also said that some of Monday’s long lines can be attributed to the fact CSWD gave its employees last Saturday off as a “thank you” for all the hard work in the stressful year of 2020.

“We recommend if people can that they just wait a little while to hold onto its stuff because as you’ll see, it’s super busy and that way you’ll avoid backups,” said Morris.

The Williston location processes all kinds of recyclable materials. The solid waste district is reminding people not to include materials like styrofoam, packing peanuts and shiny wrapping. Those materials are not recyclable and picking them out of the waste stream slows everything down.

“That makes it harder for us to sell it and that makes it longer and more expensive to process it can also make things dangerous for the workers who are working batteries because fires all the time in recycling facilities... that’s a real serious problem as you can imagine,” said Morris.

At Casella Waste Systems, they say it’s business as usual for drivers around the area picking up trash and recycling. Usually, Casella sees a large uptick around Christmas, but this year it’s not the only time they’ve seen this happen.

“Normally we would see this increase in cardboard boxes and packages and Amazon boxes around Christmas but it started this year back in April as people quarantined they did something very different than they would normally do in April which is a lot of online shopping,” said Joseph Fusco, the vice president of Casella Waste Systems.

Although there are many different ways for people of Vermont to dispose of recycling and trash, over at CSWD they hope to see less and less of it.

“Our goal ultimately is for people to have less stuff that they bring us. More recycling isn’t necessarily better because we want people to reduce everything they’re consuming,” said Morris.

Information on the proper way to recycle in addition to the hours and locations of CSWD is available on their website here.

