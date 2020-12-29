Man killed in NH officer-involved shooting had arrests, police concerned about behavior

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A man who died during a shooting with a New Hampshire state trooper worked as a chemical engineer for many years but also had an arrest record on various driving and drug offenses and authorities were concerned about his recent behavior.

Mark Clermont, of Whitefield, New Hampshire, died Dec. 23.

Clermont’s obituary says he attended school in Lowell, Massachusetts, and graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a degree in chemical engineering before working for Pfizer.

His record includes mostly misdemeanors and violations.

The Caledonian-Record reports the Whitefield police chief says Clermont was “very anti-police and standoffish” in September after someone alleged he was holding what appeared to be a gun outside his vehicle window.

Related Stories:

NH trooper injured in shooting still recovering in hospital

NH police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting

NH trooper hospitalized, man dead following armed standoff

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)