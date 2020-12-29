Man on the run, after home invasion in Hartford

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investing a home invasion in Hartford, after two men forced their way into a home on Christian Street around 1:45 Monday morning.

Police say the two men broke into the home, shot one person inside, and hit another with a metal pipe.

The occupants of the home suffered non-life threatening injuries and Police believe everyone involved know each other.

Both men fled the scene and Police arrested 33 year-old, Anthony Cormier. Cormier is facing aggravated assault.

Police are still looking for the second suspect, Calvin Therrien, 40.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.