Man on the run, after home invasion in Hartford

Calvin Therrien, 40 and Anthony Cormier, 33
Calvin Therrien, 40 and Anthony Cormier, 33(COURTESY VERMONT STATE POLICE)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 1:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investing a home invasion in Hartford, after two men forced their way into a home on Christian Street around 1:45 Monday morning.

Police say the two men broke into the home, shot one person inside, and hit another with a metal pipe.

The occupants of the home suffered non-life threatening injuries and Police believe everyone involved know each other.

Both men fled the scene and Police arrested 33 year-old, Anthony Cormier. Cormier is facing aggravated assault.

Police are still looking for the second suspect, Calvin Therrien, 40.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

