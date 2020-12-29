Advertisement

Mnuchin: Some to start seeing $600 stimulus checks Tuesday night

By Gray News
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday that distribution of $600 stimulus checks was about to begin, with some Americans seeing direct deposits as soon as Tuesday night.

Munchin said in a series of tweets that the Treasury has delivered a payment file to the Federal Reserve. Paper checks will be mailed out beginning Wednesday, Mnuchin said, with overall distribution continuing into next week.

Americans will also be able to check on the status of their stimulus payment online beginning later this week, Mnuchin tweeted.

Americans earning up to $75,000 will qualify for the direct $600 payments, which are phased out at higher income levels, and there’s an additional $600 payment per dependent child.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are in trouble this morning after a weekend incident in the University mall parking...
Two arrested after UMall parking lot incident
It took this person 30 seconds to get out of the freezing water and back to the dock.
Caught on camera: Person falls through thin ice on Mirror Lake
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
The New England Culinary Institute (NECI) will close after current students graduate in the...
New England Culinary Institute to close
Gov. Phil Scott and Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. officials unveil age-based COVID vaccination strategy

Latest News

Imperfectphil the dog is the star of two books by author Sue Steinhardt.
Adirondack author pens 2nd book on her dog, Imperfectphil
vax
Vt. officials unveil age-based COVID vaccination strategy
Work is underway to transform the former Burlington Macy's into temporary high school.
Work underway to turn Burlington Macy’s into temporary high school
Newbury has just single elementary school.
Newbury residents vote on whether to leave unified school district