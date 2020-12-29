Advertisement

Montreal Man charged in plot to bring cocaine to Vermont from Peru

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 29, 2020
(WCAX) -A cocaine trafficking charge is connected to this September’s kidnapping of a Moira couple.

Federal court records say, Georges Yaghmour, 39 of Montreal is facing a cocaine trafficking charge that was part of a broader effort to transport 1,500 kilos, of cocaine, from Peru to Vermont. Court documents don’t say what the ultimate destination of the cocaine was, but a number of people involved in the deal had traveled to Vermont from Canada. Yaghmour was arrested in Florida last month. The shipments of cocaine were part of the same plan that led to the kidnapping of a couple from Moira, New York, James and Sandra Helm. In late September, the Helm’s were smuggled to Canada before they were rescued by Quebec police.

