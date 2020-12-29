New Hampshire first responders start getting COVID vaccinations

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Vaccinations began on Tuesday for first responders in New Hampshire.

Lebanon Fire Chief Chris Christopoulos got his shot Tuesday morning.

The Lebanon fire station has been named as a site to administer the vaccine in the Upper Valley. There are 12 other locations for first responders to get the vaccine, including Claremont, Keene and Littleton.

By the time Phase 1A wraps up in mid-January, some 110,000 people in New Hampshire are expected to be vaccinated.

“We are part of that health care system. We put patients in our ambulances. Every one of our people could be in ambulances, including myself at times, depending on how busy we are. You are in a confined area. We are usually that first point of contact with sick people, so it makes sense to keep us in that pool. Same thing with law enforcement,” Christopoulos said.

The chief says about 115 firefighters, EMTs and police officers in Lebanon and Hanover will get the shot over the next week.

