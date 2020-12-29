Advertisement

Newbury residents vote on whether to leave unified school district

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - On a cold winter’s day in Newbury, voters are hitting the polls to decide on a very hot topic. Newbury has one question on the ballot Tuesday: whether to withdraw from the Oxbow Unified Union School District which was formed in 2019.

The merger resulted from Act 46, which was designed to consolidate school districts, in part to improve educational opportunities for students at smaller schools.

But not everybody in Newbury, which has just a single elementary school, is happy with the way things have panned out.

“Dealing with the pandemic and we haven’t passed a budget. There is just a lot going on for our community,” said Danielle Corti, the chair of the school board.

A petition was drafted to pull out of the new district. At the core of the debate is local control of both education and the tax dollars to fund it. They are issues that are usually debated in a public setting.

“And then the pandemic happens so we couldn’t necessarily be meeting publicly and have these conversations and try to explain it and get information out there,” Corti said.

Older Newbury students have gone to Oxbow High School in Bradford for decades. But that, too, could be in flux if a vote to pull out of the district passes.

Edith Fogarty, who teaches in Bradford, wants the district to stay united.

“Allows for more opportunities for our students. Allows for more collaboration with our teachers,” Fogarty said.

Matilda Martel, a paraeducator in Newbury, says she sees the benefits of both sides. She declined to say how she voted but says she’ll support either outcome.

“I think the town needs to be able to know what it is going to be able to look forward to. To be able to say, yes, I know that my child is going to be able to get a good education here,” Martel said.

If a withdrawal vote is passed in Newbury, voters in Bradford would still need to accept it. Ultimately, the state board of education will have the final say.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are in trouble this morning after a weekend incident in the University mall parking...
Two arrested after UMall parking lot incident
It took this person 30 seconds to get out of the freezing water and back to the dock.
Caught on camera: Person falls through thin ice on Mirror Lake
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
The New England Culinary Institute (NECI) will close after current students graduate in the...
New England Culinary Institute to close
Gov. Phil Scott and Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. officials unveil age-based COVID vaccination strategy

Latest News

Imperfectphil the dog is the star of two books by author Sue Steinhardt.
Adirondack author pens 2nd book on her dog, Imperfectphil
vax
Vt. officials unveil age-based COVID vaccination strategy
Work is underway to transform the former Burlington Macy's into temporary high school.
Work underway to turn Burlington Macy’s into temporary high school
GOP agenda for upcoming Vermont legislative session
GOP agenda for upcoming Vermont legislative session