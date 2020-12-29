Advertisement

NH Police: Man was traveling 132 mph on I-89

Randher Alcantara-Bautista
Randher Alcantara-Bautista(NHSP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARNER, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire State Police say a man arrested on drunken driving and reckless operation charges was recorded traveling 132 miles an hour on Interstate 89, more than double the speed limit.

Police were able to stop the vehicle at about 10:30 p.m. Monday in Warner. The speed limit was 65 miles an hour. The driver, 21-year-old Randher Alcantara-Bautista, of the Bronx, New York, was also charged with transporting drugs and possessing a false government identification. He was awaiting arraignment.

It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer, and a phone number couldn’t be found for him. 

