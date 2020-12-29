NY eases quarantine for exposed individuals in line with CDC

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Asymptomatic individuals who are exposed to COVID-19 can now end their quarantine after 10 days in New York under new guidance the governor announced Tuesday.

That’s down from the 14-day period recommended since the pandemic began. New York and other states have eased their guidance in light of guidance released earlier this month by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said individuals exposed to the virus can now end their quarantine after 10 days without a test as along as they experienced no symptoms during the quarantine period.

Hospitalizations reached more than 7,800 as of Monday, the highest since about 8,200 on May 7.

