Pedestrian hit by car in Pownal

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 1:17 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say the crash happened on 5970 US Route 7 in Pownal, Vermont, just after 5 O’Clock Monday evening.

Police say the investigation shows that Eryn J. Brickey, 39 of Hoosick Falls, NY was walking near the white fog line on the east side of Route 7, when a car traveling northbound struck Brickey.

James Coonradt, 48 of Shaftsbury, VT, who was driving the vehicle, says he knew he hit something, turned around and saw Brickley laying on the side of the road. Coonradt hit Brickley with his side-view mirror. According to Police, Coonradt didn’t see anything leading up to the crash. That area of road is rural and not lit.

Brickey was airlifted to the hospital with a fractured leg, along with head and torso injuries.

Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Pownal Fire Department, Pownal Rescue Squad and the Northern Berkshire Ambulance Service.

