Rutland City mayor announces re-election bid

RUTLAND CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland City’s Mayor David Allaire says he is officially running for re-election.

Allaire became mayor in March 2017 and is seeking a third term.

He says 2020 has been challenging in many ways because of COVID, national issues and his own personal battle with cancer.

Mayor Allaire says he would not run again if he wasn’t sure he could fulfill the position.

“I’ve been back in the seat here for several months and working hard everyday for the people of the city. I’ve still got some things I’d like to do, and I’m up for the challenge for two more years,” said Allaire.

Allaire says a lot has been accomplished during his time in office and is excited for his community.

If re-elected, he hopes to revitalize downtown Rutland by working with businesses already there, city government, private developers and hopes to get funding from the state.

