Sanders vows to hold up defense bill unless Senate votes on $2K direct payments

Sen. Bernie Sanders
Sen. Bernie Sanders(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders took to the Senate floor Tuesday arguing that proposed direct payments to Americans be increased from $600 to $2,000, and he says he’ll filibuster the Senate’s veto override of the National Defense Authorization Act unless his colleagues agree.

“The leaders of our country -- President Trump, President-elect Biden, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. We are all in agreement -- we’ve got to raise the direct payment to $2,000,” Sanders said.

He called for a vote on the increase immediately after the veto override vote but was denied by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Sanders can’t block the veto-override forever. With 60 votes, Senator McConnell could invoke cloture and bring the override up for a vote, objection or no.

