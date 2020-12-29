Southern Vermont College sales approved by court
BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The former Southern Vermont College campus and the Gate House building are on track to be sold following judicial orders filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court-Vermont Division.
The Bennington Banner reports that Judge Colleen Brown has approved orders to allow the sale of the 371-acre campus to Southwestern Vermont Health Care before January as well as a separate sale of the Gate House building on 2.28-acres to Kenneth Milman of Bennington.
Raymond Obuchowski, the court-appointed trustee representing the estate of the former college, says that as of early last week no appeals or objections had been filed that could halt the sales.
