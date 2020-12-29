Advertisement

Southern Vermont College sales approved by court

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The former Southern Vermont College campus and the Gate House building are on track to be sold following judicial orders filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court-Vermont Division.

The Bennington Banner reports that Judge Colleen Brown has approved orders to allow the sale of the 371-acre campus to Southwestern Vermont Health Care before January as well as a separate sale of the Gate House building on 2.28-acres to Kenneth Milman of Bennington.

Raymond Obuchowski, the court-appointed trustee representing the estate of the former college, says that as of early last week no appeals or objections had been filed that could halt the sales. 

Related Stories:

3rd bidder submits offer for former Southern Vermont College campus

Bennington hospital makes offer for closed college property

Agreement to buy Southern Vermont College not completed

Teen camp using SVC campus fined for noise

Besieged camp director says he’s complying with Bennington noise complaints

Bennington, summer camp strike deal over noise complaints

Boarding school pulls offer on closed Vermont college campus

Southern Vermont College trustees file for Chapter 7, again

Former president of shuttered Vt. college files federal lawsuit

Boarding school makes offer on closed Vermont college

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The Burlington Fire Department battled a fire in a downtown residential building in the early...
Early morning fire strikes Burlington residential building
The New England Culinary Institute (NECI) will close after current students graduate in the...
New England Culinary Institute to close
The Burlington Fire Department says the fire started below Rasputin’s Bar.
Burlington fire sparks downtown power outages
It took this person 30 seconds to get out of the freezing water and back to the dock.
Caught on camera: Person falls through thin ice on Mirror Lake
Two people are in trouble this morning after a weekend incident in the University mall parking...
Two arrested after UMall parking lot incident

Latest News

The Chittenden Solid Waste District was busy Monday.
Long lines outside of CSWD after the holidays for trash and recycling
NY lawmakers set special session to extend eviction ban
NY set to pass law to limit evictions, closures in pandemic
File photo
Vaccination sites opening for NH first responders Tuesday
glass
MiVT: AO Glass