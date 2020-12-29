Advertisement

Two people wanted for stealing a car from dealership

two suspects who stole car off lot
two suspects who stole car off lot(Lebanon Police Department)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEBANON, NH. (WCAX) - Lebanon Police are looking for two people that stole a car, right off the lot after hours.

Police say a man and woman were seen in the parking lot of the Key Nissan in Lebanon, New Hampshire on Christmas Eve.

The woman is believed to have taken keys from inside the closed dealership, before stealing a 2019 Blue Nissan Pathfinder.

The male suspect is seen wearing a plaid jacket, jeans, with shoulder length hair. The female suspect is wearing a blue sweatshirt, black jacket, leggings, and has dark hair.

The Lebanon Police Department is asking anyone who may have information to give them a call.

