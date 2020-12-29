Advertisement

US customs agents find 1,400 pounds of marijuana at border

CBP discovered 1,432 pounds of pot hidden inside kitchen cabinets at the Highgate Springs border.
CBP discovered 1,432 pounds of pot hidden inside kitchen cabinets at the Highgate Springs border.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HIGHGATE SPRINGS, Vt. (AP) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection says agents at a U.S.-Canadian border crossing in Vermont seized more than 1,400 pounds of marijuana hidden inside kitchen cabinets.

The marijuana was discovered Monday after border officers selected the truck carrying the cabinets for closer examination when it tried to enter the United States from Canada in Highgate Springs. The marijuana had an estimated street value of more than $3 million. It was the largest marijuana seizure in New England in recent years.

Last June U.S. border agents in Buffalo, New York, seized about 9,500 pounds of marijuana, the largest marijuana seizure ever on the U.S.-Canadian border.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

