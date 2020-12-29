Vaccination sites opening for NH first responders Tuesday

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Vaccinations will begin Tuesday for New Hampshire’s first responders and high-risk health care providers who don’t work in hospitals.

The state is opening 13 sites across the state for first responders and ambulatory care workers, with the sites in the most densely populated locations operating five days a week and the others two or three days per week.

Those who are eligible are being notified by their professional associations, licensing boards and other organizations.

Vaccinations for hospital workers and nursing home residents and staff already are underway.

