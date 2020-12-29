Vermont Colleges Board approves 5-year sustainability plan

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont State Colleges Board of Trustees’ executive committee has unanimously approved a five-year plan for the state colleges system recommended by the chancellor.

The Caledonian Record reports that the committee recommends that the Community College of Vermont is left as a standalone accredited institution under the system umbrella and that Castleton University, Northern Vermont University and the Vermont Technical College be consolidated into one single accreditation system.

The coronavirus pandemic thrust the system into crisis when $5.1 million in room and board had to be refunded.

The state approved a more than $30 million bridge funding measure to keep the system afloat this year.

