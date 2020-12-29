Advertisement

Vermont state leaders to hold pandemic press conference

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 8:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phl Scott and administration officials will hold another pandemic press conference Tuesday morning.

While it’s too soon to know how Vermonters did following the governor’s orders over the holiday weekend, we expect officials to discuss other preliminary numbers and modeling data.

More information is also likely on unemployment programs and the new relief package signed by President Trump over the weekend.

As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported 87 new coronavirus cases for a total of 7,120. There have been a total of 129 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 2.2%. A total of 260,814 tests have been conducted, 245 travelers are being monitored, 11,719 have completed monitoring, and 4,732 have recovered.

