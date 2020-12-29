Waste district to pay $400K over glass disposal

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The Chittenden Solid Waste District has agreed to pay more than $400,000 for disposing of recyclable processed glass on its Williston property.

Attorney General T.J. Donovan says under the settlement, CSWD admits that it received glass for recycling, processed it and used some in a landfill cap and to level off a compost area.

He says more than 15,000 tons were deposited over a bank at the end of a road but CSWD reported that it had been “transferred off-site” for use in “local projects.”

CSWD says it disagrees with the state’s allegations but understands that the decisions caused confusion, concern and mistrust about it’s handling of glass processed there.

