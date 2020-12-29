Advertisement

Waste district to pay $400K over glass disposal

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The Chittenden Solid Waste District has agreed to pay more than $400,000 for disposing of recyclable processed glass on its Williston property.

Attorney General T.J. Donovan says under the settlement, CSWD admits that it received glass for recycling, processed it and used some in a landfill cap and to level off a compost area.

He says more than 15,000 tons were deposited over a bank at the end of a road but CSWD reported that it had been “transferred off-site” for use in “local projects.”

CSWD says it disagrees with the state’s allegations but understands that the decisions caused confusion, concern and mistrust about it’s handling of glass processed there. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Two people are in trouble this morning after a weekend incident in the University mall parking...
Two arrested after UMall parking lot incident
It took this person 30 seconds to get out of the freezing water and back to the dock.
Caught on camera: Person falls through thin ice on Mirror Lake
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
The New England Culinary Institute (NECI) will close after current students graduate in the...
New England Culinary Institute to close
Gov. Phil Scott and Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. officials unveil age-based COVID vaccination strategy

Latest News

Imperfectphil the dog is the star of two books by author Sue Steinhardt.
Adirondack author pens 2nd book on her dog, Imperfectphil
vax
Vt. officials unveil age-based COVID vaccination strategy
Work is underway to transform the former Burlington Macy's into temporary high school.
Work underway to turn Burlington Macy’s into temporary high school
Newbury has just single elementary school.
Newbury residents vote on whether to leave unified school district
GOP agenda for upcoming Vermont legislative session
GOP agenda for upcoming Vermont legislative session