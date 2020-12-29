Work underway to turn Burlington Macy’s into temporary high school

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington High School students displaced by PCB contamination at their school will soon be attending in-person classes again at the old Macy’s downtown. Our Bendavid got a look at how the old department store is being transformed.

“We are here to recognize the future of Burlington High School,” said Burlington Schools Superintendent Tom Flanagan. But in this case, the future takes a cue from the past -- an old retail store being turned into a high school. Work crews have started the 10-week, $10 million effort to turn the old Macys into a functioning school. “This is going to be a high school. This is not designed as a temporary space.”

The Macy’s location could be in use for up to three years, depending on how long it takes to clean-up and renovate BHS. The school was shuttered in September after the discovery of elevated levels of PCBs in several buildings on the campus. BHS students have been learning remotely since. The school district says the downtown location is something they are excited about and once construction is done it should be a smooth transition.

“We are providing the same number of classrooms in the building that we have in all of the high school,” said Marty Spaulding, the district’s director of property services.

Flanagan says the goal is to have construction completed in February and students back in March on the hybrid model. “We know we need to be back in person, that’s where the real learning happens,” he said.

There were questions about chemical contamination in the soil at the Macy’s from an old dry cleaning business, but school officials say the state didn’t find any issues with the air quality so the transformation of the space is moving forward.

School officials say the city parking garage next door is equivalent to the parking on the BHS campus. They also say Green Mountain Transit’s downtown bus station is also right next door.

Related Stories:

Old Macy’s building seen as key to Burlington’s future... again

Soil tests completed for former Macy’s, proposed BHS facility

BHS students head back to class at borrowed school

Burlington district votes to lease Macy’s for BHS students

As district weighs Burlington HS options, some students opting out

Burlington School District considers UVM as short-term location for BHS students

Burlington School District eyes former Macy’s building for alternate high school site

Burlington High School students to have some in-person classes

Local high schools struggle to keep theater arts programs intact during pandemic

No ‘urgency’ in planning to survey Vermont schools for PCBs

Child psychiatrist explains health impacts of remote learning on kids

Students address school board regarding BHS plans

Burlington School District presents options for BHS contamination

A look inside Burlington Technical Center’s alternate classrooms

Group opposing BHS PCBs closure addresses school officials

Some BHS parents push for return to school, PCBs or not

How widespread is Vt. school PCB problem?

State working on plan to address possibility of PCBs in more Vermont schools

Some Burlington tech students to return to in-person classes next week

Burlington School District to look for new location for BHS students

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.