Advertisement

WWII veteran, 102, becomes oldest American to receive COVID-19 vaccine

By Andrea Stegman
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 102-year-old World War II veteran is now the oldest person in the country to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Melvin Rehkop served during the war in Iceland, France and Germany, including the Battle of the Bulge.

“I’m just thankful I made it all through the war and had a normal life,” Rehkop said.

The one thing he never had to battle was COVID-19, and thanks to this vaccine, he likely never will.

For the staff at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Kansas City, this day was a long time coming.

“It’s amazing. This is something we’ve been working on for months,” Christy Mears with Veterans Affairs said. “For all of this to come together for this veteran today, to really kick this off, it’s amazing, to say the least.”

Rehkop said he was surprised he was chosen to get the vaccine so early, but he is grateful.

“The good Lord protected me all through the service, and I always honored him and praised him for that,” Rehkop said.

He said he’ll give thanks for this as well.

Copyright 2020 KCTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are in trouble this morning after a weekend incident in the University mall parking...
Two arrested after UMall parking lot incident
It took this person 30 seconds to get out of the freezing water and back to the dock.
Caught on camera: Person falls through thin ice on Mirror Lake
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
The New England Culinary Institute (NECI) will close after current students graduate in the...
New England Culinary Institute to close
Gov. Phil Scott and Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. officials unveil age-based COVID vaccination strategy

Latest News

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives to testify at a Congressional Oversight Commission...
Mnuchin: Some to start seeing $600 stimulus checks Tuesday night
Imperfectphil the dog is the star of two books by author Sue Steinhardt.
Adirondack author pens 2nd book on her dog, Imperfectphil
vax
Vt. officials unveil age-based COVID vaccination strategy
Work is underway to transform the former Burlington Macy's into temporary high school.
Work underway to turn Burlington Macy’s into temporary high school
Newbury has just single elementary school.
Newbury residents vote on whether to leave unified school district