Your Max Advantage Forecast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Brrr! It’s chilly out there! But there are lots of ups and downs in the weather for the rest of the week.

High pressure has been bringing us some sunshine today and also a blast of chilly air! Blustery NW winds are making it feel even colder.

The wind will settle down overnight, and with mostly clear skies, the temperatures will plummet! However, after a chilly start on Wednesday, winds will pick up from the south and temperatures will moderate again.

A clipper will bring some snow showers to the region through the middle of the day on Wednesday. As temperatures warm, the snow showers may mix with some rain and sleet late in the day and into Wednesday night.

Snow showers and a wintry mix will taper off on New Years Eve Day, with some clearing late in the day towards evening. It will be quiet weather-wise overnight on New Years Eve.

Friday, New Years Day, snow showers will develop late in the day. However snow will mix with and change over to sleet and freezing rain Friday evening and overnight creating some slick conditions on the roads and sidewalks. As temperatures continue to warm, that slippery mix will change over to just plain rain on Saturday. The rain will change over to snow showers late Saturday into early Sunday.

Sunday and Monday are looking a lot quieter, with partly sunny skies and temperatures near normal.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to follow the evolution of this messy storm, and keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest changes.

