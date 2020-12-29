Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Sharon Meyer
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Brrr! It’s chilly out there! But there are lots of ups and downs in the weather for the rest of the week.

High pressure has been bringing us some sunshine today and also a blast of chilly air! Blustery NW winds are making it feel even colder.

The wind will settle down overnight, and with mostly clear skies, the temperatures will plummet! However, after a chilly start on Wednesday, winds will pick up from the south and temperatures will moderate again.

A clipper will bring some snow showers to the region through the middle of the day on Wednesday. As temperatures warm, the snow showers may mix with some rain and sleet late in the day and into Wednesday night.

Snow showers and a wintry mix will taper off on New Years Eve Day, with some clearing late in the day towards evening. It will be quiet weather-wise overnight on New Years Eve.

Friday, New Years Day, snow showers will develop late in the day. However snow will mix with and change over to sleet and freezing rain Friday evening and overnight creating some slick conditions on the roads and sidewalks. As temperatures continue to warm, that slippery mix will change over to just plain rain on Saturday. The rain will change over to snow showers late Saturday into early Sunday.

Sunday and Monday are looking a lot quieter, with partly sunny skies and temperatures near normal.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to follow the evolution of this messy storm, and keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest changes.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are in trouble this morning after a weekend incident in the University mall parking...
Two arrested after UMall parking lot incident
It took this person 30 seconds to get out of the freezing water and back to the dock.
Caught on camera: Person falls through thin ice on Mirror Lake
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
The New England Culinary Institute (NECI) will close after current students graduate in the...
New England Culinary Institute to close
Riverside Farm manager Peter Borden says all that was left of the monolith Tuesday was the base...
Monolith mystery continues

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Gary has the latest forecast.
Morning Weather Webcast
wx
Monday Weathercast
Your Max Advantage Forecast