Your Max Advantage Forecast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! Today will be one of those deceiving days where it looks warm out the window, but once you step outside, you’ll say, “brrrrrrrr.”

A bubble of high pressure is building in after that fast-moving clipper system came through late Monday with a few snow showers. That high pressure will clear out the skies, but it is also coming in with a batch of cold air. Also, blustery NW winds will make it feel even colder.

The wind will settle down overnight, but skies will be clear for most of the night, which will lead to good radiational cooling. So, it will be a cold start to Wednesday.

Then we’ll start to warm up again for the rest of Wednesday as winds pick up out of the south. That will be happening as a potent, 2-part frontal system comes at us with a whole bunch of messy, slick, wet & snowy weather.

The first part of this system will start to move in mid-day Wednesday with snow showers. As those brisk south winds continue to bring in warmer air, the snow showers may mix with some rain & sleet late in the day and into Wednesday night.

As we get into the last day of 2020 on Thursday, the snow showers and possible wintry mix will taper off, and we’ll start to clear out later in the day.

We will be in the lull between the 2 parts of that storm as we ring in the new year late Thursday night into early Friday.

Then Part Two will move in later on Friday, and this second part has a lot more punch to it. Snow showers will develop late in the day, but mix with, and change to. some sleet and freezing rain. That slick weather will continue Friday night into early Saturday before it all changes over to just plain rain for most of the rest of the day on Saturday. Then the rain will change back to snow showers late Saturday into early Sunday.

Sunday & Monday are looking a whole lot quieter, with partly sunny skies and temperatures near normal.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to follow the evolution of this messy storm, and keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest changes. -Gary

