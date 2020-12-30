Advertisement

2nd candidate announces run for Rutland mayor

Matthew Godnick Seager
Matthew Godnick Seager(Provided campaign photo)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Another person has entered the race for Rutland mayor and he’s got family ties to the job.

Matthew Godnick Seager announced he will be running for the city’s top job. Seager describes himself as an educator, small business owner, and entrepreneur. He’s the grandson of former Rutland City Mayor Gilbert Godnick.

His priorities include workforce development, job retention and creation, and a “commitment to continuing Rutland’s war on drugs.”

He’ll be running against current mayor David Allaire in March.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

