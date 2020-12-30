Advertisement

Balint on agenda for upcoming Vermont legislative session

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Next week is the start of a new legislative session in Vermont, with new leadership in the House and Senate.

So this week on the 5 p.m. news, we are talking with those lawmakers about what they want to do and how they will get it done.

Darren Perron spoke with new Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint, D-Windham County, about how she plans to work with the governor to address some of Democrats’ priorities. Watch the video to see the full interview.

