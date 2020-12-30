Bennington hospital closes on $4.6M SVC campus deal

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Southern Vermont College in Bennington has a new owner. Southwestern Vermont Health Care closed on the former SVC campus Wednesday afternoon. Officials say their plan is to make the campus a space the community can use.

The $4.6 million deal comes following a bankruptcy judge’s recent decision to allow the sale of the 371-acre campus to SVHC as well as a separate sale of the Gate House building on 2.28-acres to Kenneth Milman of Bennington.

“It’s been a busy few weeks,” said Thomas Dee, SVHC’s president and CEO. He says they are still working on short and long-term plans but that they envision the fields, gymnasium, and 230 acres of trails on campus to be used by the community. He says it’s an opportunity to enhance the health and welfare of all community members.

“We could have health care services at some point up there, but I think it kind of goes beyond that. Much more into what I view as community development activities. How do we strengthen our region?” Dee said. He says that includes health care needs like housing, child care, and educational services. “We do a pretty good job running health care facilities, but this is something a little out of our normal wheelhouse,” Dee said SVHC has been sitting on the sidelines thinking about the purchase since this summer.

“We’re pretty excited because it’s... we know they are going to be a responsible property owner. We know they are committed to the community,” said Bennington Town Manager Stuart Hurd.

Southern Vermont College’s last class graduated in May of 2019. Since then, the question of who would buy the campus has caused a stir in the community. Especially after a summer camp that used the facilities this year put in a bid to purchase the site. Hurd says area residents are happy that SVHC made the purchase. “We heard initially from a number of the residents who happen to live very close to the campus that they were very, very pleased,” he said.

Dee says the mansion needs major care, but financially stable ideas will put the college to good use rather than falling into disrepair by sitting empty. There is also a deeper connection between the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center and SVC. “The Putnam family, which founded our hospital, is also the family that built this mansion, it was their home,” Dee said.

