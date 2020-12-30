Advertisement

Burlington to hold winter food giveaway

File photo
File photo(AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There will be a winter food distribution in Burlington for anyone who needs free groceries on Wednesday.

Pick-ups start at noon and go until supplies run out. It will be held at the parking lot of the Champlain Elementary School.

According to Burlington’s mayor, grocery bags will be filled with milk, eggs, beans, pasta, fresh produce, and local Vermont breads.

Gift cards will also be provided by local sponsors.

