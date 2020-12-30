Burlington to hold winter food giveaway

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There will be a winter food distribution in Burlington for anyone who needs free groceries on Wednesday.

Pick-ups start at noon and go until supplies run out. It will be held at the parking lot of the Champlain Elementary School.

According to Burlington’s mayor, grocery bags will be filled with milk, eggs, beans, pasta, fresh produce, and local Vermont breads.

Gift cards will also be provided by local sponsors.

Tomorrow!!! A WINTER FOOD DISTRIBUTION EVENT will be available to the public on Wednesday, December 30 at 12:00 noon in the Champlain Elementary parking lot. Anyone in need is welcome and encouraged to come. Please share with your friends and family! pic.twitter.com/zUXpZAOhIj — CEDO Burlington (@CEDOBTV) December 29, 2020

