Can you help police ID man who stole wallet from elderly shopper?

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly snatched a wallet from an elderly shopper’s cart in a Northern New York grocery store.

It happened at the Price Chopper in Lake Placid on Dec. 5 at about noon.

Investigators say surveillance cameras captured the man grabbing the wallet.

He appears to be a white male, with a stocky build, and gray hair. He was wearing a tan ball cap, hooded sweatshirt with a map of Lake Champlain on it, blue jeans and white sneakers.

If you know who he is, contact New York Tpr. John Moody at the barracks in Ray Brook at 518-873-2750.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.