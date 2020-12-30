Car falls through ice in Crown Point, New York

CROWN POINT, N.Y. (WCAX) - We are waiting to learn more about a car that fell through the ice in New York’s North Country Tuesday night.

New York State Troopers aren’t sharing many details, but did confirm that a car fell through the ice in Crown Point, New York near the Crown Point bridge.

We don’t know what rescue efforts are in place or the extent of any injuries. But we’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

