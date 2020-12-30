Cochran-Siegle earns first career World Cup victory

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a pretty epic week and a half for Starksboro’s Ryan Cochran-Siegle.

On Tuesday, Cochran-Siegle earned his first career World Cup victory. The 28-year-old flying to a dominant win in the Super-G in Bormio, Italy. His winning margin of 0.79 seconds, the largest in a World Cup Super-G in five years. He’s the first U-S skier to win a World Cup Super-G since Bode Miller in 2006, and is believed to be the first Vermont-born skier to win a World Cup event since his aunt, Marilyn Cochran, won a World Cup giant slalom in 1973.

Just ten days ago, Cochran-Siegle also grabbed headlines with a second place finish in a World Cup downhill in Val Gardena, Italy. It was the first top three finish in a World Cup event for Cochran-Siegle, and ended a nearly four-year drought for American men on the podium in the World Cup speed events, the Super G and downhill.

Cochran-Siegle spoke with WCAX just days after that podium performance, but also a few days prior to Tuesday’s victory. Ryan almost seemed to predict how that second place finish could launch him to an even bigger result...and soon.

“Having this under my belt, I think that pressure goes away.”, said Cochran-Siegle. “And out of the gate I can just really see that line that I want to ski and those movements I want to make to allow myself to be able to ski competitively. Now I know I can definitely be competitive against the best skiers in the world. Hopefully I can build some consistency with that. I think one of the biggest things I learned from Gardena was to just have fun with it.”

“I think I had so much fun skiing in the course and learning that and finding that challenge, that I should try to take that experience and bring it to other venues.”, added Cochran-Siegle. “I think there’s a lot to take with me with that respect.”

Ryan Cochran-Siegle is the son of Barbara Ann Cochran, the 1972 Olympic gold medalist. The fact that Ryan’s first World Cup podium, a second place finish, came at Val Gardena holds special meaning for him.

That’s because Barbara Ann also finished second, winning a silver medal, in the slalom at the 1970 World Championships that were held at Val Gardena, creating a special connection in an already special relationship between mother and son.

“Just trying to add to that legacy with my own experiences, it was cool. I knew she won the silver metal there back in ’70 and it was kind of one of those things that I didn’t really think about it until after the fact. And then I thought, ‘Oh, that’s pretty cool.’”, said Cochran-Siegle.

“To be able to share that similar experience, hers was in slalom, mine was in downhill, so that’s a pretty different event but, yeah. I think it’s just kind of...it’s cool.”

