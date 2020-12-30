Advertisement

COVID cluckers: Pandemic feeds demand for backyard chickens

File photo(CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
ROSS, Calif. (AP) - The coronavirus pandemic is coming home to roost in America’s backyards.

Forced to hunker down at home, more people are setting up coops and raising their own chickens, which provide an earthy hobby, animal companionship and a steady supply of fresh eggs. Amateur chicken-keeping has been growing in popularity in recent years as people become more focused on environmental sustainability and the food they eat. The pandemic has accelerated those trends, prompting more people to take the leap into poultry parenthood.

Businesses that sell chicks, coops and other supplies say they’ve seen a surge in demand since the pandemic took hold.

