Everyone Eats program on pause as it seeks new funding

Everyone Eats packaged meal
Everyone Eats packaged meal(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Food security advocates are temporarily pausing a program that delivers meals to families until they can receive more funding.

The ‘Everyone Eats’ program paid local restaurants to cook meals and distribute them to families in need during the pandemic. It was originally funded with over $6 million in federal CARES Act cash. Though Congress passed a new relief package, advocates say it’s unclear if the new funds can be used.

Until Vermont finds a sustainable funding source, they are pausing the program. “We do have an application out with FEMA, so there may be FEMA funds that come in. We are also pursuing other local charitable funds and philanthropic funds. We are working with all of our partners to get the program back up and running as soon as possible,” said Jean Hamilton, Vermont’s coordinator.

So far, over 200 restaurants have served over half-a-million meals to thousands of Vermonters as part of the program.

