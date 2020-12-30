Fire destroys memorabilia from Laconia Motorcycle Week

LACONIA, N.H. (AP) - A building fire has destroyed old photos, magazine articles, and other memorabilia from the Laconia Motorcycle Week Association that were collected from the 97-year-old bike rally in New Hampshire.

The office also lost its beloved mascot in the Christmas Day fire, a cat named Ashland. Fire Chief Kirk Beattie tells The Laconia Daily Sun it was likely that an electrical problem may have been the cause. He said the fire had probably been burning for hours before it was discovered. One firefighter was treated for minor injuries.

Association Executive Director Charlie St. Clair says the organization had insurance, but he was unsure if it would be adequate to cover all the damages.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)