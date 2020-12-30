Former Vermont trooper charged with sexually assaulting child

VERNON, Vt. (WCAX) - A former Vermont trooper has been charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting a child.

Police arrested Todd Chisholm, 56, of North Brookfield, Massachusetts, on Dec. 19.

Investigators say Chisholm repeatedly sexually assaulted a child he knew in Vernon, Vermont, during 2003 and 2004.

The assaults were reported to Vermont State Police in September 2019. After a lengthy investigation, Chisholm was arrested at his home in Massachusetts for charges including aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault with fear of imminent bodily injury, and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.

Monday, Chisholm was arraigned in Brattleboro and pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was released on conditions.

Chisholm served as Vermont State Police trooper from February 1988 until September 2001.

