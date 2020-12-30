How kids gave us hope in 2020

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a tough year for mental health. Many people are struggling with isolation during this pandemic, but let’s not forget about the accomplishments of 2020.

Dr. David Rettew, a child psychiatrist at the University of Vermont, spoke with our Celine McArthur about how kids rose to the occasion this year and why he says young children gave him hope. Watch the video for the full interview.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.