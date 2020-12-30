Advertisement

How kids gave us hope in 2020

By Céline McArthur
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a tough year for mental health. Many people are struggling with isolation during this pandemic, but let’s not forget about the accomplishments of 2020.

Dr. David Rettew, a child psychiatrist at the University of Vermont, spoke with our Celine McArthur about how kids rose to the occasion this year and why he says young children gave him hope. Watch the video for the full interview.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are in trouble this morning after a weekend incident in the University mall parking...
Two arrested after UMall parking lot incident
Gov. Phil Scott and Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. officials unveil age-based COVID vaccination strategy
It took this person 30 seconds to get out of the freezing water and back to the dock.
Caught on camera: Person falls through thin ice on Mirror Lake
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
The New England Culinary Institute (NECI) will close after current students graduate in the...
New England Culinary Institute to close

Latest News

File photo
Northern New York COVID cases continue to surge
VAX
New Hampshire first responders start getting COVID vaccinations
KIDS
How kids gave us hope in 2020
MACYS
Work underway to turn Burlington Macy’s into temporary high school