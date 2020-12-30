Huntington fire ruled accidental

HUNTINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Investigators say a fire that damaged a storage shed at a Huntington farm last week was accidental.

It happened last Wednesday night at Taft’s Milk and Maple Farm on Camel’s Hump Road. Authorities say Tim Taft noticed an orange glow coming from one of the large storage buildings around 9 p.m. and discovered a fire in a 30′x50′ foot building that housed farming equipment and a bucket loader.

Officials say the fire was sparked by an electrical issue in the cab of a bucket loader parked in the shed. Nobody was injured in the fire, but the building, some farm equipment, and the bucket loader are considered a total loss.

