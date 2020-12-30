Local school district recognized for breastfeeding friendly workplace

ELLENBURG, N.Y. Vt. (WCAX) - A local school district in New York’s North Country is being recognized as a breastfeeding friendly workplace.

KayLeigh Raville, a supervising public health educator, says it’s the law in New York that workplaces provide certain protections for mothers to nurse or pump breastmilk until a child turns three-years-old.

She and her team reach out to employers in specific townships to see how they can help get them in compliance and offer grant money to buy things like tables, chairs and sanitizing wipes.

The Northern Adirondack Central School District is now being congratulated by her team.

“We were able to set up two different lactation rooms within each of their buildings so employees are able to leave when they need it, go to this specific area, pump or nurse their baby and return to work,” said Raville.

We’re told teachers have their classes covered for them, so they can use the rooms set up inside the nurses offices.

Raville says most places do have something in place, but may be missing a piece, like a company-wide policy so everyone is aware of the rules.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.