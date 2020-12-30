Morrisville man spreads message of kindness

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s one Vermont man’s mission to make sure people be nice in the new year.

Meet Brian Forrest. A couple of years ago, a local artist friend did some drawings for Forrest that depict living in Vermont. He liked them so much, he made t-shirts out of them to sell. Each one has a little caption starting with the words “be nice to...” That evolved into notes with the idea of making someone’s day.

The project is called UBENICETO. Each night after his kids go to bed, Forrest sits down and writes notes. They get sent to a number of organizations -- locally and nationally -- he thinks are doing good in the community. If you want to send a nice note to someone, you can now go on the UBENICETO website, tell him what you want to say and where you want him to send it.

Scott Fleishman spoke with the man behind the movement.

