North Country nonprofits say 2020 was a record year for donations

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Christmas may be over but Channel 3′s Kelly O’Brien discovered the giving-season isn’t over in New York’s North Country.

2020 has been a year like no other for many nonprofits in the region that saw record numbers of people in need coming to use their services. But they also received more donations than they ever have before.

The Joint Council for Economic Opportunity of Clinton and Franklin Counties saw a lot of need stemming from the pandemic. “This year we have increased what we did over last year by 60%,” said Bruce Garcia, the nonprofit’s president. People seeking their services are looking for help, whether it be food, financial, or child care.

And it’s not the only nonprofits noticing the uptick. Major Robin Hager with the Plattsburgh Salvation Army said they have served 14,000 people since March. “We helped over 500 more families than we ever have before,” she said.

The United Way of the Adirondacks sees the need to. “the needs really have become tremendous around our region.” said John Bernardi, the group’s president.

Many of the families in the North County fall under what Bernardi calls Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed, or ALICE families. He says they usually make just over the poverty line so they get no income help from the government but are just one bad experience away from financial ruin. These are just some of the families who relied on these nonprofits to help these past 10 months.

“In a given year, JCEO will distribute anywhere between 950,000 to a million pounds of food,” said Garcia. “This year I’m thinking that will probably be closer to a million-and-a-half.” Time and time again, when trouble hits this community, Garcia says the community stands together to fight. “This was absolutely the greatest year we’ve ever had with donations.

2020 marks the most in donations some of these nonprofits have ever seen and the donations started well before the holidays. “I think that a lot of people saw this for the crisis that it was,” Garcia said. All the money coming in stays in the region and helps out local people in need.

Officials with several organizations said that we’re not in the clear just yet and there are going to be more unforeseen challenges as the pandemic continues into the new year. They hope the generosity of the community continues.

