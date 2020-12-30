NY suspends visitation at state prisons amid outbreaks

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York suspended visits to state prisons starting Wednesday because of a rise in coronavirus cases among inmates and staff and in surrounding communities.

The state Department of Corrections, which first suspended most in-person visits in mid-March, reopened prisons to visitors in August.

New York then restricted visits at prisons in designated hot spots starting in October, but most prisons have remained open for visits.

