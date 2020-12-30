Police officer credited with averting tragedy on NH lake

CANAAN, N.H. (WCAX) - Two ice skaters who fell through the ice in Canaan, New Hampshire, are recovering after spending nearly a half-hour in the frigid water.

Sometimes life is about being in the right place at the right time. And that is exactly what happened Wednesday morning at the Canaan Street Lake. Canaan Police Officer Matt Bunten is feeling lucky because in all likelihood, he saved the lives of two local residents thanks to a chance encounter.

Bunten was checking locks at the Canaan Street Beach House Wednesday morning when something in the lake caught his eye several hundred yards from shore. “I didn’t know that they were females at the time but I saw two people skating. I looked down and when I looked back up, they were no longer there,” Bunten said. After scanning the ice, he spotted the women again, who were now submerged in the freezing cold water. “I spotted them first and then heard them yelling.”

Bunten immediately called for rescue crews as he shouted back to the two stranded skaters. “I called out to them to try to put their arms on the ice. Hopefully that they would freeze there and not slip back into the water,” Bunten said.

Within minutes, additional first responders arrived on the scene. They suited up and began making their way out across the ice. “We go out with town people in suits, ropes, with backup crews behind them. We have a total of four people in the suits,” said Canaan Fire Chief Bill Bellion.

Canaan Police Officer Matt Bunten was fortunate to notice the skaters and call for backup. (WCAX)

He says the women likely mistook open water for black ice. They were pulled ashore in sleds and were transported to the hospital, where they were treated for hypothermia and are expected to recover. “Had the officer not come up here to check, it probably would have been a double tragedy,” Bellion said.

It’s estimated the women, who are in their 50s and 60s, were in the water for a total of 27 minutes before they were rescued. “It would have been sheer luck that someone would have heard them screaming if they would have even been able to call, because once you get into the water, that water will take your breath away instantly,” Bellion said.

A scary and life-threatening ordeal that astoundingly did not end in tragedy, thanks to Officer Bunten’s routine patrol. “I am happy that they are out. I can’t imagine what that would have been like for them to go through that but I am quite pleased with the outcome,” he said.

Reporter Adam Sullivan: You going to buy a lottery ticket?

Officer Matt Bunten: I might.

First responders in Canaan say this is the third ice rescue that they have participated in so far this season.

