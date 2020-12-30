Advertisement

Postal Service working to clear holiday shipping backlogs

By Kayla Martin
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 6:58 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Letter carriers across the country are working around the clock to clear holiday shipping backlogs.

“Any back logs that we’ve had at this point, we have a light at the end of the tunnel, and we’re working those out,” said Stephen Doherty, the Postmaster General of the Northeast.

Doherty says the combination of an increase in orders and less staff has put a strain on the postal service.

Employees are working 16-hour days and delivering packages as fast as they can.

We asked people in our region if they’ve experienced mail delays and got mixed reviews.

“Some, yeah, it’s been a longer process for some, and then some came right away. Yeah so it’s a mix, for sure,” said Aida Luce, a Colchester resident.

Doherty hopes to see deliveries get back on schedule over the next couple of weeks.

