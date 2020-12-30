Rutland couple arrested for car theft from NH dealership

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Police say they have arrested a Rutland couple for stealing an SUV from a Lebanon dealership.

They say Jason Goforth, 46, and Deanna Depalo, 35, are behind the Christmas Eve theft of a 2019 Nissan Pathfinder from the parking lot of Key Nissan.

Police earlier said surveillance tape appeared to show Depalo taking the key from inside the closed dealership.

two suspects who stole car off lot (Lebanon Police Department)

They were being held at the Grafton County House of Corrections until they can be arraigned.

Related Story:

2 wanted for stealing car from Lebanon car dealership

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.