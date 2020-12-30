Slow start to vaccine rollout in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Health has updated the number of Vermonters who have received a first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Our Dom Amato has a closer look at the data and what it means for you.

The health department’s vaccine dashboard shows 11,200 doses have been administered. They are all first shots, so the total people started is the same and no one has yet received a second dose yet, so zero people are completed.

You can also see a county by county breakdown. Chittenden County has the most, not surprising because it is the most populous county. It is also home to the UVM Medical Center, the state’s largest hospital, and so far, only health care workers and first responders have been eligible for the vaccinations.

The dashboard also has demographic data. Most of the people to get shots so far are young and middle-aged adults, reflective of the health care workforce.

Concerns have been raised nationally about the rate of vaccination. At the rate Vermont is currently moving, it will take more than two years to vaccinate all 623,000 residents.

The governor’s team says they do expect to pick up the pace, but part of the reason is the amount of vaccine in Vermont. If it is shipped in smaller amounts over time, it will take longer for everyone to get the shot.

“If it comes in like we think it’s going to, it’s exponentially going to be increasing as manufacturers get up to speed and as other vaccines possibly come online, then it’s going to be faster,” Vt. Human Services Secretary Mike Smith said.

As WCAX News reported Tuesday, the state has decided not to prioritize shots by occupation, such as if you are a grocery store worker or a teacher. Instead, they will put people with chronic illnesses at the front of the line and work backward through the population by age.

The governor says this strategy is about protecting the most vulnerable and saving lives. But it also means safety precautions like wearing masks and social distancing will be with us well into 2021, and it’s unclear when we’ll all be able to go back to our normal lives.

